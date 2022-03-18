Kaguya-sama: Love is War Reveals New Trailer and Poster for Season 3

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will soon be making its return for its third season, and has dropped a new poster along with its opening and ending theme details to celebrate! The anime was one of the biggest hits of the last few years, and following the end of the second season fans were teased about a potential return for the third. It was then confirmed last year that the series would be indeed returning for a new slate of episodes, and the new season is gearing up for the premiere of the next wave of episodes as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule.

Titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- the third season of the series will feature Masayuki Suzuki returning from the first two seasons to perform the new opening theme, “GIRI GIRI” with Suu. Airi Suzuki will be returning from the previous season as well for the new ending theme, “Heart wa Oteage.” To celebrate these new theme song details, Kaguya-sama: Love is War has dropped a mysterious new teaser poster for Kaguya Shinomiya on the series’ official Twitter account along with a brand new trailer teasing more of what’s to come. You can check them out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- will feature a returning staff and cast with director Mamoru Hatekeyama returning to direct the new season for A-1 Pictures, and the returning cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi, Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend, and Yutaka Aoyama as the Narrator.

You can currently find the first two seasons of the series now streaming with Funimation, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War begins to describe Season 3 as such, “Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another!”

The synopsis continues with, ‘By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!? Love makes fools out of geniuses! Is this a new type of psychological warfare? Everyone’s favorite ultraromantic rom-com returns once again!!!” But what do you think?

How are you feeling about Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s third season return so far? What did you think of the first two seasons? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!