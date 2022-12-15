Kaiju No. 8 Anime Posts Mysterious Countdown

It looks like Kaiju No. 8 is ready to give fans the update they've been waiting on. While the manga carries on under Naoya Matsumoto, the series' anime has been coming together behind the scenes. Now, it seems a countdown has launched for the anime's next big announcement, and the monster manga will drop that update very soon.

According to a new post by Kaiju No. 8 on social media, its big announcement is coming in a matter of hours. December 16th will mark the announcement's reveal in Japan, so that means fans stateside will learn about Kaiju No. 8 on December 15th.

Of course, netizens are speculating about what's to come, and it seems they are all in agreement about the anime doing something. It has been some time since the shonen series announced plans to tackle the screen, after all. An end-of-year update is a perfect gift to give fans for the holidays, and Kaiju No. 8 would be one of several IPs dropping news this week.

Anime's Next Big Hit

After all, the time has come for Jump Festa to kick off. The 2023 event will begin in Japan this weekend, and shonen's biggest titles promise to share new projects and updates with netizens. From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to Naruto and Chainsaw Man, all eyes will be on Jump Festa this weekend, and Kaiju No. 8 already has fans hyped for its big reveal.

READ MORE: Kaiju No. 8 Debuts Slick Live-Action Trailer: Watch | Kaiju No. 8 Anime Announced

If you are not caught up with Kaiju No. 8, the series is available to read through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. You can read the story's official synopsis as follows for more details on its monsters: "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

What do you think about this Kaiju No. 8 teaser? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.