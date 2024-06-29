Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Season Finale With Special Artwork

Kaiju No. 8 brought the debut season of the anime to an end with its latest episode, and the creator celebrated the season finale with some special art! Kaiju No. 8 made its debut this Spring as the blockbuster anime release of the last few months, and its worldwide release helped each episode feel bigger than the last. But Kafka Hibino was put in a very precarious position heading into the finale as not only did his kaiju secret be revealed to the rest of the Defense Force, but now he was being tested over whether or not he was a danger to humanity.

It's been a great debut season for Kaiju No. 8's original creator, Naoya Matsumoto, as well. The creator has been celebrating each new episode of the anime with some special art shared with fans on social media, and that's especially the case for the final episode of the season as well. Kaiju No. 8 creator Naoya Matsumoto took to X to share a new sketch of Kafka and the rest of the Third Company as the anime aired its final episode. Check it out below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12

Kaiju No. 8 has wrapped up the Japanese broadcast of the anime's debut season, with the English dub release for Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 being scheduled to air on July 6th at 8AM PST (which is two weeks from its originally scheduled drop on June 22nd), and Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 will then air on July 13th at 8AM PST (which would have initially aired on June 29th).

Kaiju No. 8 has also announced that a sequel to the anime is now in production, but has yet to confirm what shape this new project will take. The safe bet is to say it will be a full Season 2 of the TV anime, but there is also a chance that it could hit the big screens in the future with a new feature film or OVA project before its return to screens. But the anime has yet to announce a potential release date, staff, or cast for the future anime project as of the time of this publication.

You can currently find all available episodes of the Kaiju No. 8 anime now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime, however, while we all wait to see how the anime continues in the future.