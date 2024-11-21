Kaiju No. 8 Announces New Movie in 2025 (With Original Content For Kaiju Fans)

Kaiju No. 8 fans are in for a treat in the new year: Toho Animation have put together a compilation movie of Season 1, which will premiere in 2025. If that wasn’t enough, a brand new one-off original episode has also been created, and will be released at the same time.

The compilation movie comprises all twelve episodes of the hit anime’s first season, and releases in Japanese theaters on March 28, 2025. The new one-off episode, titled, “Hoshina’s Day Off,” will run alongside the movie in theaters. A new poster for the film and new episode were released on Kaiju No. 8‘s official website. A tease for the special episode can be found in the bottom left corner. Check it out:

“Hoshina’s Day Off” follows the titular Defence Force vice captain, along with Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi on their day off. The special episode is expected to be a light-hearted adventure following the incredibly powerful vice captain and his two soldiers. Although, knowing how dark Kaiju No. 8 can get, there’s always the chance “Hoshina’s Day Off” is hiding heartbreak behind its casual title. Yuto Tsukuda, the original creator of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma has developed the story for the new episode, with the script officially written by Yuichiro Kido (Dr. Stone).

Based on the Shonen Jump manga by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 was one of this year’s best anime. Season 1 debuted this April to rave reviews, and a warm reception from fans. Across its 12 episodes, the series told the story of Kafka Hibino, an average man who works as a cleaner after kaiju battles. When he’s unexpectedly infected by a kaiju, he uses his newfound powers to achieve his lifelong dream of joining the Kaiju Defence Force. The only problem: if anyone finds out about his new powers… he’s dead. As well as stunningly animated kaiju battles, the series wowed fans with its nuanced depiction of masculinity.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Releases in 2025

The compilation movie and special episode aren’t the only new doses of Kaiju No. 8 fans are being given in 2025. Season 2 will also release in the new year. The Season 1 finale teased that more episodes were on the way; Season 2 was then announced in a special video, and teased that the immensely powerful First Division will play a major role.

Even more excitingly, Kôki Uchiyama (Dragon Ball Daima) is joining the cast for Season 2. Uchiyama will voice Gen Narumi, the captain of the First Division, who is commonly known as the strongest member of the Defence Force. As well as appearing in Kaiju No. 8, Gen Narumi is also one of the main characters in the spin-off manga, Kaiju No. 8: B-Side. Could Season 2 set up a potential anime adaptation of the spin-off?

Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 does not yet have an official release date. Crunchyroll has confirmed it will be streaming Season 2 when it is released in the new year.