Kaiju No. 8 Announces Special Original Episode

Kaiju No. 8 is now in the works on Season 2 of the anime, and they have also announced a new original anime special is also in the works. The anime adaptation for Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 manga made its debut earlier this year and was one of the biggest new releases of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. So it was no surprise that when the first season of the series came to an end, it was quickly announced that a sequel anime project was in the works. But we have finally gotten some new updates on that sequel production.

Kaiju No. 8 shared an update that confirmed that the new sequel in production was indeed a full Season 2 of the TV anime. Scheduled for a release some time in 2025, it won’t be the only new release in the anime’s future. It was also announced that there would be a compilation of Kaiju No. 8‘s first season as well as a new original anime episode dubbed “Hoshina’s Day-Off” but there is very little known about what or when to expect to see the new anime releases in the near future.

How to Catch Up With Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will be releasing some time in 2025, so that means there is plenty of time to catch up with the first season of the series now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, “In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. ‘Let’s wipe out the Kajju together.’ Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles.”

The synopsis continues with, “Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force’s 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno’s undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka’s ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.”