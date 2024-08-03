Kaiju No. 8 Sparks Season 2 Buzz With Mysterious Countdown

Kaiju No. 8 hit the ground floor running with its anime adaptation earlier this year. Forged by Production I.G., the twelve-episode first season introduced fans to Kafka and the Japan Defense Force and became successful enough to confirm that a sequel was on the way. While anime fans have yet to receive confirmation whether this sequel will be a second season or a feature-length film, that question might be answered shortly. Kaiju No. 8 is teasing a big reveal this month that might just confirm what the future holds for Kafka and his anime allies.

Luckily, Kaiju No. 8’s anime adaptation has plenty of material to adapt for future projects. The manga first began in 2020 and has since released over one hundred chapters following Kafka and his bid to protect Japan from killer kaiju. Thanks to the popularity of the manga, it has not only continued but it has spawned several spin-offs that have helped expand on the shonen universe. The upcoming event will take place on August 5th so kaiju fans won’t be waiting long to see what Kaiju No. 8’s future holds.

Kaiju No. 8 Has Something Brewing

https://x.com/KaijuNo8_O/status/1819689672546853059

If you want to catch up on Kaiju No. 8, the first season is streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the Production I.G. anime, “In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. ‘Let’s wipe out the Kajju together.’ Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles.”

The description continues, “Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force’s 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno’s undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka’s ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.”

