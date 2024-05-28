Kaiju No. 8 Animation Goes Wild With Kaiju No. 9 Throwdown

Kaiju No. 8 has been one of the most highly anticipated anime adaptations of 2024, and for good reason. The original manga has been a success on Weekly Shonen Jump, and Production I.G. has been working to make sure that the anime adaptation is able to hit the same level of popularity. In the latest installment of the series, Kafka is taking on an opponent that is a bit too close for comfort but the anime studio is firing on all cylinders at the same time.

Production I.G. has made quite the name for itself in the anime medium, previously working on the likes of Psycho-Pass, Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex, and Heavenly Delusion. This year, the production house saw serious success with the arrival of Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle thanks to pulling in nearly $60 million USD in Japan alone. Later in 2024, the studio is also set to release the first Terminator anime, Terminator Zero, on Netflix. With the latest episode of Kaiju No. 8 featuring the battle against Kaiju No. 9, I.G. is putting their best foot forward with the popular anime.

A Kaiju Battle Like None Other

holy fuck man, kafka vs kaiju no.9 fight scene as well as the OST was so good#怪獣8号 #8号リアタイ #KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/pYoQWEMm57 — d0nut | 勉強 (@d0nut2x) May 25, 2024

Kaiju No. 8's first season episodes are currently available to stream on both Crunchyroll and X. If you have yet to explore the world of Kafka, here's how the franchise describes the series, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The description continues, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

