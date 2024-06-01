Kaiju No. 8 Cast Teases the Series' Future

Kaiju No. 8 was one of the most highly anticipated anime adaptations landing in 2024 for good reason. The story of Kafka and his fellow members of the Japan Defense Force remains a major player in the pages of Shonen Jump, with Production I.G. working its hardest to adapt the series to the small screen. With the English Dub releasing on a similar schedule as the original Japanese version, we here at ComicBook had the chance to talk with three of the series' biggest stars about the future of the anime.

The three cast members that we were able to chat with include Nazeeh Tarsha who plays the part of Kafka/Kaiju No. 8, Adam McArthur who plays the part of Reno Ichikawa, and Abigail Blythe who plays the role of Kikoru Shinomiya. While a second season has yet to be confirmed for the anime adaptation, there is plenty of material to adapt from the original manga from creator Naoya Matsumoto. With over one hundred manga chapters to its name so far, and no end in sight, Kaiju No. 8 might be able to warrant several seasons and/or movies to continue the animated story of the Kaiju Defense Force.

(Photo: Production IG)

What Does The Future Hold For Kaiju No. 8?

In talking about the future of the series, the English Dub cast was more than willing to be a part of the anime series for the long haul. Abigail Blythe, who takes on the part of the young savant in the Japan Defense Force, Kikoru, stated, "I'm in for as long as they'll have me. I'm so happy to play this game and play Kikoru in this universe so I will be here."

Adam McArthur, who plays Reno, the would-be protege to Kafka, responded similarly to Abigail, "100% I'd love to stick around. Probably the easiest question that you've asked so far!"

Finally, Nazeeh, the voice of the anime's protagonist, had a message for the fans as he is also willing to be a part of the series for some time, "Enjoy the ride. Stick it out because there's something for everyone."

Kaiju No. 8's Japanese Subbed and English Dubbed episodes arrive on Crunchyroll every Saturday morning, with the original iteration arriving at 7:00AM PT and the English Dub landing at 7:30AM PT. Want to keep up to date on the Japan Defense Force, follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Kafka and his kaiju-hunting allies.