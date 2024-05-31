Kaiju No. 8 Cast Reveals Their Favorite Kaiju

Kaiju No. 8 is performing a victory lap with its first season, as the television series has already introduced its protagonist Kafka and the Japan Defense Force that leads the charge in the war against giant monsters. Hitting the ground floor running, the series is streaming on Crunchyroll with both the original Japanese version and the English Dub. Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to talk with the English Dub Cast of the latest hit anime series and get their thoughts on which giant monsters are their favorites amongst a packed roster.

During the interview session, we were able to chat with Nazeeh Tarsha (Kafka Hibino), Adam McArthur (Reno Ichikawa), and Abigail Blythe (Kikoru Shinomiya) regarding their kaiju preferences. While some kaiju were chosen from the anime adaptation, there were some surprising picks when it comes to the cast's favorite monsters.

(Photo: Production I.G. & Legendary)

Kaiju No. 8's Favorite Kaiju

To start, Abigail Blythe, the voice of Kikoru, confirmed that her favorite kaiju hailed from the Playstation 2 video game, "War of The Monsters. First released in 2003, the fighting game created brand new beasts who allowed players to fight for supremacy throughout different locales. "I played War of the Monsters growing up on PlayStation 2, maybe I'm dating myself a little bit. That Praying Mantis creature (Zorgulon) is my favorite as I would always pick them when I would play against my brother. Being able to fly as a monster that big is really overpowered and shouldn't exist but I think it's really cool."

Adam McArthur, the voice of Reno, kept it 'in-house' by picking a beast from Kaiju No. 8's roster, "I'm going to go with Kaiju No. 9. I'm going to keep it in-house for this one. I think Alejandro Saab, who is voicing Kaiju No. 9 is doing the weirdest, coolest-sounding thing for this character. I'm scared and excited all at the same time!"

Finally, Nazeeh Tarsha, the voice of Kafka, couldn't narrow down his favorite kaiju to one pick, choosing several giant beasts as his favorite of all time, "I'm going to give you two answers. One because I have to pick myself of course, because with the power and shape-shifting, what is there not to like with Kaiju No. 8? If we're going with my childhood, Godzilla is the OG and King Ghidorah is right up there as well. You can't not like them, so I lied, I gave you three answers."

Kaiju No. 8's Japanese Subbed and English Dubbed episodes arrive on Crunchyroll every Saturday morning, with the original iteration arriving at 7:00AM PT and the English Dub landing at 7:30AM PT.