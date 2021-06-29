Kaiju No. 8 Makes Major Schedule Shift

✖

Kaiju No. 8 is making a major shift to its release schedule! Naoya Matsumoto's original manga series has steadily taking over since its first release through Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app last July, and it's been releasing at quite a steady schedule. The series previously held a schedule of dropping a new chapter to the app once every three weeks, but as some fans have seen through the releases there had been some notable delays in between chapters. But the series creator eased this with cool illustrations of the series' characters instead. Now it seems that the series is heading toward something a little steadier.

Following the release of Chapter 38 of the series, Shonen Jump+ Editor Nakaji revealed on Twitter that Kaiju No. 8 will be moving to a biweekly schedule so that series creator Naoya Matsumoto can adjust his own work schedule. As fans have come to learn about the pressures of the manga industry and release schedules, news of a creator adjusting their own to better suit their needs is definitely good news:

If you wanted to check out Kaiju No. 8 as it releases in Japan, Viz Media is currently offering the series' newest three chapters for free as part of their digital Shonen Jump library. The first physical volume of the series is currently scheduled to hit shelves in North America later this Fall, and Viz Media describes it as such:

"Kafka wants to clean up kaiju, but not literally! Will a sudden metamorphosis stand in the way of his dream? With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force and wants another shot at achieving his childhood dream of eliminating the kaiju. But how can he expect to fight kaiju when he suddenly becomes one himself?!

Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force. But while she’s out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. Now, thanks to a sudden eligibility rule change, Kafka has one more shot at realizing his dream. There’s just one problem—he’s suddenly turned into a kaiju! And even worse, he’s made the Defense Force’s neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

