Kaiju No. 8 Spin-Off Series Announced

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the most highly anticipated anime arrivals of 2024, and for good reason. The shonen series following a kaiju cleaner turned kaiju named Kafka has been a big hit in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, and Production I.G. is manning the helm for the giant monster fighting epic. With the manga continuing to release new chapters in this world from creator Naoya Matsumoto, the shonen franchise has revealed that a new spin-off manga series is on the way, cementing Kafka's success.

Kaiju No. 8 first debuted in 2020, and since its release, is inching closer to its one-hundredth chapter when it comes to its manga series that started it all. The upcoming spin-off, titled "Kaiju No. 8 Side B", is actually based on a pre-established story in the world where humanity is fighting against hordes of kaiju on a regular basis. The manga series is based on a previous light novel dubbed "Kaiju No. 8 Close-Up! 3rd Division" which first landed in 2022. While this spin-off series will still be written by the series creator, art will be handled by artist Kentaro Hidano.

A Kaiju-Sized Spin-Off

The Official Social Media Account for Kaiju No. 8 shared the reveal, and details, when it comes to the upcoming spin-off story. Luckily, manga readers won't have to wait long to witness the spin-off series as it has been confirmed that "Side B" will land on January 5th of next year.

When it comes to Kaiju No. 8's anime adaptation, the series will air on Crunchyroll in April of next year. Here's how the streaming service describes the upcoming series, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

Do you think Kaiju No. 8 will be the anime to beat in 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.