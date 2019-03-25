Netflix Reveals ‘Kakegurui’ Season 2 Release Date

Netflix began 2018 with a bigger effort in anime licensing and production, and one of the streaming service’s first major gets was Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler. Netflix is continuing its big push into anime this year, and naturally that also includes the second season of Kakegurui. But with the season premiering in Japan earlier this January, fans have been wondering when it would release in the West.

As one of their major announcements during AnimeJapan 2019, Netflix confirmed that the second season of Kakegurui would be streaming on the service June 13. You can check out a teaser video of their upcoming releases below.

Don’t miss a look at all the kickass anime hitting Netflix soon like Ultraman, Rilakkuma and Kaoru, the second season of Kakegurui, and of course Evangelion. pic.twitter.com/C2aB055LUv — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 24, 2019

Kakegurui‘s second season, officially dubbed Kakegurui xx, features a returning cast of Saori Hayami as Yumeko Jabami, Minami Tanaka as Meari Saotome, Tatsuya Tokutake as Ryōta Suzui, Yūki Wakai as Itsuki Sumeragi, Karin Nanami as Yuriko Nishinotōin, Mariya Ise as Midari Ikishima, Yū Serizawa as Yumemi Yumemite, Tomokazu Sugita as Kaede Manyūda, Mayu Udono as Runa Yomozuki, Ayaka Fukuhara as Sayaka Igarashi, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Kirari Momobami.

The second season adapts the Tower of Doors arc, and sees new and returning favorites jumping into all of the gamblling madness. If you want to see what this cult favorite is all about, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler‘s first season is now available to stream on Netflix in the United States and is described as such:

“Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you’re the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it’s not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It’s reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she’s gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!”

Originally created by Homura Kawamoto with illustrations by Toru Naomura for Square Enix’s Gangan Joker magazine in 2014, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler has since spawned an anime series, a live-action series, and a live-action film coming later this year.

