KamiErabi God.App Season 2 Announced

KamiErabi God.App explores the idea of what you would be willing to do to receive the powers of a god. Based entirely on an original concept, the anime adaptation from Studio Unend arrived in 2023, and wasted little time confirming that a second season was on the way. Goro might have faced some unimaginable challenges in the brutal first season, but things will surely continue to ramp up when the next season arrives in 2024.

Battle royales are nothing new to the anime world. Series such as Alice in Borderlands, Record of Ragnarok, and World Trigger feature a cast of characters fighting for survival and/or the acquisition of more power. KamiErabi God.App has a similar premise to that of Platinum End, the series from the creators of Death Note that saw a collection of anime characters battling to become a new god.

Kamierabi God.App Will Return

If you have yet to check out KamiErabi God.App, the first twelve episodes of the series are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Goro, a first-year high school student at a private high school in Tokyo, has no hopes, no dreams, and no ambitions. The world is indifferent to him, and he has a faint longing for Honoka, a classmate from the same school. He and his best friend Akitsu live a boring, unchanging life. One day, Goro receives a strange notification on his smartphone: "You have been chosen. Breathe into me your wish." Thinking it malicious spam, Goro types, "I want to have sex with Honoka, the woman of my dreams."

The description continues to explain the anime battle royale, "The next day, Honoka invites him to drop his pants at an unpopular arcade… "Congratulations on your great accomplishment!" Then, a mysterious girl, Lall, suddenly appears. Confused by this series of events, Goro is told of a cruel fate. Goro has been chosen by the "Great Will" to become a god to make his wish come true. With other potential gods, they are to kill one another until there is only one left. The ability given is the "Scripture of Fools". At the cost of the "Misfortune" that befalls you, the power to twist the cause and effect of the world and manipulate the reason of this world at will."

