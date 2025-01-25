The Legend of Zelda Manga Creators Are Finally Releasing Their New Series in Print

The new series by the creators of multiple Legend of Zelda manga will release its first volume in the fall. Kamudo is an original fantasy manga created by Akira Himekawa, the pen name of a duo of female mangaka. The Himekawa team is best known for working on various manga adaptations of The Legend of Zelda video game series, working with Nintendo since the 90s. Himekawa has created manga adapting for game titles like Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, The Minish Cap, A Link to the Past, Phantom Hourglass, and, most recently, Twilight Princess. The duo announced they were working on an original creation in 2017, but they were still working on the Twilight Princess manga at the time.

The Twilight Princess manga officially ended in January 2022 with 58 chapters and 11 volumes. Himekawa then transitioned into making Kamudo, which began serialization in the fall of 2024. Anime News Networks reports that Viz Media is releasing Kamudo simultaneously in English. Kamudo takes place in a fantastical world filled with demigods and other fantastical creatures. The demi-dragons maintained peace in the lands before the first human was magically born by an egg. The child eventually grows up and gets named Kamuna, with their existence puts the entire world in jeopardy.

The Legend of Zelda Manga Creators Know How to Make A Fantasy World

After spending years working on nothing but Zelda, Akira Himekawa has earned its pedigree for working on elaborate fantasy settings. Their work on The Legend of Zelda adaptations has earned praise from fans, specifically their contribution to Twilight Princess. Himekawa can expand the world of the series, adding more depth to the characters and settings that the games chose to gloss over. The creators’ exploration of the different character relationships, specifically Link and Midna’s dynamic in Twilight Princess, have fans enamored. The Zelda manga books have proved so popular that Viz Media has released collections of the various manga based on the games, including an Ocarina of Time and Twilight Princess box set.

Fans also appreciate the art style of Himekawa, adding a cohesive look to the various Zelda games. The art also added so much life and personality to the many different Zelda characters, especially Link. With so much experience working in a fantasy setting, Himekawa can now branch out to make their own manga series. Kamudo offers a similar fantasy-adventure tone as The Legend of Zelda manga but also features a more original story. Himekawa are no longer obliged to follow the story of pre-existing media. While not the exact same as Zelda, Kamudo can provide fans with the same taste of adventure and exploration lacking in other popular manga.

