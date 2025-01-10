Top 7 Games We Want to See on the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has released an incredible amount of fantastic games throughout the years across its platforms, many of which have been ported to new consoles. However, a handful of games are stuck in the past, unable to be played on the Nintendo Switch. With the rumors and leaks surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2, there has never been a better time for Nintendo to rerelease these games. We’ve collected some of Nintendo’s best games that are held back and would be perfect for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Metroid Prime 2 + 3

Metroid Prime 2 echoes samus.

After the success of Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime Remastered, the series is on a roll and would be perfect for the Nintendo Switch 2. With Metroid Prime 4 in the works, a complete remaster of Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3 is highly unlikely, but just porting the games over would be a huge step and perfect for building up hype for Metroid Prime 4. Metroid Prime 4 only has a 2025 release window, but it has been delayed before. Dropping a port of Metroid Prime 1 + 2 in early 2025 would give fans time to enjoy the titles before Samus’ next adventure arrives.

Donkey Kong 64

DK Crew from donkey kong 64.

Donkey Kong has had a great time on Nintendo Switch thanks to multiple titles added to Nintendo Switch Online, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and the port of Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze. But fans are still missing Donkey Kong 64. While Rare developed the title back in 1999, Nintendo was the publisher and it’s a shame the collectathon hasn’t been brought to Nintendo Switch. Even Banjo Kazooie, another collectathon by Rare has been released, making the DK Crew’s absence all the worse. Some fans are hoping a secret HD remake has been in the works and that’s why it hasn’t been ported to Switch, but most just want to replay the game, HD or in its original form. This makes it a perfect title for Switch 2.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The legend of zelda twilight princess.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was originally released for the Wii and Gamecube, and then later received an HD port to the Wii U, but has been notably missing from the Nintendo Switch. With an HD port already available, bringing it to the Nintendo Switch is a no-brainer. Nintendo hasn’t said much about the next Legend of Zelda title, but we know one is being worked on. But it is likely far off and won’t be released for some time, so porting The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess would give fans something to hold them over until then.

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

The legend of Zelda Wind Waker.

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker shares a fate similar to that of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. Both were released on Gamecube and an HD port to Wii U, but they are absent on Nintendo Switch. Just as fans want a Zelda title to keep them busy until the next Zelda game makes Twilight Princess a perfect port, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker would also be an excellent port. Its unique art style would make it standout compared to that of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

F-Zero GX

F-Zero GX.

The F-Zero series has long been considered forgotten by Nintendo, but F-Zero 99 showed it isn’t completely left behind. Between F-Zero 99 and recent competitions like Fast RMX and Redout 2, there is an audience for high-speed racing. While asking for a new F-Zero game may be a big ask, porting F-Zero GX to Nintendo Switch 2 would go a long way toward keeping the series alive and bringing in new fans. Porting the game would do wonders for the series, but an HD remake would be even better.

Diddy Kong Racing

Diddy kong racing.

Diddy Kong Racing is probably one of the hardest asks for a port due to the licensing between Nintendo and Rare, which is now owned by Microsoft. Still, fans have been dying to return to Diddy Kong Racing for two decades, While the Mario Kart series is fine and good for Nintendo, Diddy Kong Racing holds a unique place in fans’ hearts and features delightful characters who stand no chance of making it into a Mario Kart title.

Yoshi’s Woolly World

Yoshi’s Woolly World.

Yoshi has always been one of Mario’s greatest companions, sometimes sacrificing himself so Mario can complete a level. In return, Yoshi has earned some standalone games, with one of the best being Yoshi’s Woolly World. Featuring a yarn-based aesthetic, Yoshi’s Woolly World is delightfully charming and enjoyable. Yoshi’s Crafted World was a wonderful follow-up but didn’t quite compare to the Wii U and 3DS titles. Bringing the joy of Yoshi’s Woolly World to Nintendo Switch 2 would make an easy and cozy addition at launch.

Nintendo has an incredible roster of games to choose from, but many are playable in some form or another on the Switch. The titles above have been available on some Nintendo platforms in the past, but not the Switch. Perhaps the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 will fix this!