Kevin Smith Teases Secret Project With Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy

Indie filmmaker and professional geek Kevin Smith will team up with legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy for…something. It is not yet clear exactly what the two are cooking up together (other than a joint appearance on the Smith-hosted Crisis on Infinite Earths Aftermath on The CW last week), but it certainly sounds like Conroy will be a part of Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a direct sequel to the classic ’80s animated series, done in an anime style and executive produced by Smith and his Fatman Beyond co-host Marc Bernardin. The mystery project came to light after Conroy tweeted a photo of himself with Smith.

Expressing excitement to work in the booth with Smith, Conroy’s tweet was quote-tweeted by Smith, who added his own commentary. That’s where he confirmed that something mysterious is afoot and it was not something as simple as voiceover for the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” aftershow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smith told Conroy on Twitter that he “crushed it as always,” adding that, “while I can’t say exactly which character you crushed and in which project, I can testify that you have absolutely mastered the voiceover universe!”

That certainly feels like a bit of a giveaway, all things considered.

At this point, there are few details known about the specific series, but a synopsis was released by Netflix:

“A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the myster of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!”

Smith also told ComicBook.com that former Supergirl staff writer Eric Carrasco is doing some amazing work on the project.

“I love Eric, obviously,” Smith said during a conversation in support of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, in which Carrasco has a cameo. “I know he’s a great screenwriter, because I’ve worked with him many times on Supergirl. But my God, he handed in a 20-page script that was so dense, so rich, and so perfect, that it made me question whether or not I truly am a writer after all these years.”

No release window has been announced yet, but fans are assuming the show will go live sometime in 2020.