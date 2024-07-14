Studio Trigger Unpacks Why Anime Like Kill la Kill Aren’t Made Anymore

In the world of anime, Studio Trigger stands tall as one of the industry’s top producers. The studio has released some of anime’s top titles in recent years from Promare to Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Of course, one of Studio Trigger’s top projects is Kill la Kill as the action comedy earned rave reviews. But according to director Hiroyuki Imaishi, anime series like Kill la Kill are no longer able to be made.

The confession comes from Imaishi himself as the director spoke with Febri in Japan. It was there the Studio Trigger exec reflected on Kill la Kill, and after a recent screening of the anime, Imaishi admitted the industry rarely gives teams the freedom anymore to create titles like Kill la Kill.

“It hit me: ‘We couldn’t make something like [Kill la Kill] anymore.’ I feel this way with every project, but it was particularly true this time. It was something we could only create back then. It wasn’t meticulously calculated-well, we were more calculated than we were during ‘Gurren Lagann,’ but still, the studio back then didn’t have the capacity to match what the project was trying to achieve,” the director explained.

Of course, Studio Trigger is no stranger to far-out projects. The company, which was founded in 2011, has pushed industry boundaries since it began. Recent hits like Delicious in Dungeon have only proven how far the studio has grown since its launch. But even after all these years, Kill la Kill stands as a classic that Imaishi believes cannot be redone.

If you have not seen Kill la Kill, you can find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Student Council President Satsuki Kiryuin, along with her loyal lieutenants, the Elite Four, takes absolute control of the entire campus. One day, a vagrant schoolgirl named Ryuko Matoi appears and tries to get Satsuki, who recognizes her Scissor Blade, to talk. Was their encounter mere coincidence, or was it fate? The clash between the two will soon consume the whole academy!”

