‘Kill la Kill’s English Dub is Now Streaming on Netflix

Kill la Kill is one of the most popular action anime out there, and it’s the series that helped put Studio Trigger on the map. But the English dub of the series has been tough to come by.

But now fans hoping to experience the English dub of the series have their chance as the dub is now available on Netflix. The 24 episode series itself has been on the streaming service for a while, but it was previously only available in its original Japanese with English subtitles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kill la Kill is available for streaming on several streaming services, but until now Hulu was the only service that carried both the Japanese and English releases of the series. It’s the perfect time to revisit the series as well since Kill la Kill will be having a sort of revival with the release of an upcoming fighting game.

Scheduled for a release sometime this year for PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, Kill la Kill the Game: IF is a 3D arena fighter featuring many of the series’ favorite characters. What’s going to be more intriguing for fans of the original anime, however, is that it will feature an entirely original story focusing on Satsuki Kiryuin.

Written by the original anime’s screenwriter Kazuki Nakashima, the story of the game plays out a “What if?” scenario branching off of the series’ eighth episode that imagines how much different it all would have played out if Satsuki’s mother jumped into action much sooner than she actually did in the original series. The game will even give Satsuki a brand new Junketsu form.

Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy, a school under the control of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.

It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014, and the series had its English language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013. It was received extremely well critically and praised for its expresses character animation and fight scenes.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!