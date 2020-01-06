Kill la Kill Actress Announces Marriage

Although it’s been several years since its release, Studio Trigger’s very first original anime project still remains a huge fan favorite. It’s been hard for even Trigger themselves to top Kill la Kill, and it’s because many of those characters introduced in that series still stand out as fan favorites to this day. But it’s not due to just design or animation alone, as characters like Mako Mankanshoku have stood out from the pack due to the voice performances bringing them to life! And now the voice behind Mako has gotten married!

Voice actress Aya Suzaki, who voiced Mako in Kill la Kill, announced that she has gotten married to fellow anime industry member, writer Takashi Ifukube. Ifukube took to Twitter to celebrate the news that the two of them were married before the end of 2019, too!

Not only has Suzaki provided the voice for Kill la Kill‘s Mako Mankanshoku, she can also be found as Tamako Kitashirakawa from Tamako Market, Minami Nitta from The iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls, and Selina Sherlock in Trinity Seven. As for Ifukube, he’s a script writer who’s provided work for series such as Love Kome: We Love Rice, Pretty Rhythm: Aurora Dream, and Akahori Gedou Hour Rabuge.

You can hear more of Suzaki’s work in Kill la Kill, which was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy.

The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within. The series was such a big hit that there’s even a video game release, Kill la Kill: IF, and you can check out ComicBook.com’s review of it here.