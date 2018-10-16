‘Kill La Kill’ Meets ‘Venom’ In This Eye-Popping Crossover

Kill La Kill is a bonafide classic to anime fans, and Trigger has yet to let the bombastic title die. Not only is a new console game coming for Ryuko Matoi soon, but one fan decided it was time the anime met up with Marvel Comics.

So, if you needed Venom to get a Life Fibers makeover, your wish has come true. All it took was a rather naughty piece of fan-art that will thrill as much as it shocks.

As you can see below, an artist known as PowFlip on Twitter came up with the stunning crossover. The colorful drawing imagines a world where Satsuki Kiryuin meets Venom, and the symbiote becomes her next superpowered costume.

Satsuki Kiryuin in a Venom Kamui.

Seemed like a natural crossover. pic.twitter.com/roPsKGsZhM — PowFlip (@Powflip) October 13, 2018

In true Kill La Kill style, the Venom-ized suit is plenty sexy and shows all sorts of skin. The Life Fibers suit sees Venom’s teeth barely cup the heroine’s bosom, and that isn’t even to mention where its tongue is strategically placed when the whole sketch comes into view. With Venom’s eyes up off her shoulders, the costume gives Satsuki a tattered cape for extra flair, and her legs look like they’re being devoured by Venom.

Of course, fans will argue over whether of now this Venom suit is more risqué than the one Ryuko transforms into thanks to Senketsu. However, one thing is for sure; This scandalous suit definitely puts a new meaning to She-Venom, and it is only a matter of time until a brave soul cosplays this intricate anime mash up.

Do you wish this crossover could somehow become canon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann.

The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.