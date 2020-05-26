Killing Stalking Trends After Controversial Series Announces Anime Adaptation

By its name alone, Killing Stalking sounds like a series you should not enter lightly, and that would be putting things lightly. This Korean manhwa is dark to a fault, and it has quite the reputation with fans as such. Creator Koogi does not spare any detail when it comes to their disturbing series, and it turns out the Lezhin comic is reportedly set for an anime adaptation.

And as you might expect, fans are not entirely pleased with this big reveal. If the report is true, then one disturbing manhwa is about to debut on television, and fans are doing their best to warn others of the series before its anime can come out. And if you wonder whether such warnings are needed, the answer is yes.

(Photo: Lezhin)

The report about Killing Stalking went live earlier today as news broke that a 3DCG anime is being made of the manhwa. There is no confirmed studio behind the project, but the report was enough to put readers on edge. While there are fans who do like the controversial series, the horrifying details behind Killing Stalking have made it a lightning rod for debates.

After all, Killing Stalking tells the story of a young man named Yoon Bum who suffers from mental illness. His past is littered with graphic abuse from his family following the death of his parents, and Bum continued to be abused both physically and sexually throughout school. It is only when he meets Oh Sangwoo that Bum believes he has found love in his savior, but that is not the case.

It turns out Sangwoo is happy-go-lucky on the outside, but his behavior masks his psychotic nature. The man is a sadistic serial killer who does unspeakably awful things to his victims before torturing and murdering them. When Bum finds this out, his obsessive love turns into Stockholm syndrome as Sangwoo imprisons Bum, and the pair experience some very twisted things together from there on out.

As you can see below, fans are shocked by the decision to adapt Killing Stalking, and many are trying to warn anyone who may watch the show not knowing better. This comic is definitely one you need to know about before reading... or it might turn you off from manhwa entirely.

What do you make of this latest rumor...? Which other manhwa need an adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!