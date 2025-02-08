New Phineas and Ferb Episodes Are Finally Coming This Summer

Phineas and Ferb has been in the works on a brand new revival series for the last few years, and now fans will finally get to see these new episodes soon as the new series has finally locked down a release for later this Summer. Phineas and Ferb might have come to an end back in 2015, but the series is gearing up for a massive comeback a decade later. It was first announced that a new revival for Phineas and Ferb was in the works back in 2023, and that it was getting ready to return for two new seasons.

The new Phineas and Ferb revival has been steadily giving fans new updates about what to expect, and it was revealed that both the creative team and the original voice cast behind the original series are returning for this new revival. After previously revealing last year that Phineas and Ferb would be returning for new episodes some time in 2025, Disney Television Animation has now confirmed that this new revival will be (appropriately) premiering some time this Summer. Check out the announcement from series co-creator Dan Povenmire below.

You heard the Dan. New episodes of Phineas and Ferb coming! THIS! SUMMEEEEER! pic.twitter.com/0g1yqRoffi — Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) February 6, 2025

Phineas and Ferb Season 5 Teases Summer 2025 Release

Speaking to Variety during SCAD TVfest, Phineas and Ferb co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh stated the following about the new season, “Since ‘Phineas and Ferb’ is essentially a celebration of summer vacation, summer is the perfect time to debut the new season…We have had such a great time diving back into this world and the entire cast and crew have really brought their A-game. We cannot wait to see fans’ reactions to what is shaping up to be our favorite season yet.” As for what to expect from this new season, the creators previously teased a return to form.

Previously teasing that these new Phineas and Ferb episodes would be treated as a Season 5 that takes place a year after the original series came to an end (and thus picking up with the next Summer that follows), this new revival series is currently scheduled to run for 40 episodes as of its initial order. It’s yet to be made clear how Disney will be spacing out these new episodes, but they will be both airing with the Disney Channel and will be available for streaming with Disney+ later this Summer.

Who’s Coming Back for Phineas and Ferb Revival?

Not only are original series creators Dan Povenmire and Jef “Swampy” Marsh returning for the new Phineas and Ferb, but it was also announced that the original voice cast is returning for their respective roles as well. Povenmire will once again voice Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Marsh will voice Major Francis Monogram along with confirmed returns for Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro.

Disney teasing what to expect from the new Phineas and Ferb as such, “[T]he new season of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area.”

Are you excited to see Phineas and Ferb returning for new episodes later this Summer? What do you hope to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

