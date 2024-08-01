Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Is Now Streaming: Watch

At long last, Kimi ni Todoke has returned to television. The hit anime last dropped new episodes in 2011 with season two, but that has now changed thanks to Netflix. The streaming service just dropped Kimi ni Todoke season three, so you can binge the hit series ASAP.

As you can see here, Kimi ni Todoke season three is now streaming, and the show posted its episodes all at once. The new season has five episodes total, and each one is just over an hour long. So for more info on the season, you can check out its episode titles below:

“There’s No Way I Could Hate You”



“School Trip”



“Girlfriend and Boyfriend”



“Christmas Party”



“Happy Moment”



Of course, Netflix is also streaming the first two seasons of Kimi ni Todoke if you need to brush up on the romantic comedy. The anime’s first season went live back in October 2009 under Production I.G., and season two followed in 2011. Since then, the anime has kept quiet, but Kimi ni Todoke is finally back after a 13 year break.

Want to know more about the coming-of-age romance? No sweat! You can read the official synopsis of Kimi ni Todoke below for all the details:

“Sawako Kuronuma is the perfect heroine…for a horror movie. With striking similarities to a haunting movie character–jet-black hair, sinister smile and silent demeanor–she’s mistakenly called Sadako by those around her. But behind her scary façade is a very misunderstood teenager. Too shy to fit in, all she wants to do is make some friends. But when the most popular boy in class befriends her, she’s sure to make more than just that–she’s about to make some enemies too!”

Are you planning to check out Kimi ni Todoke season three? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!