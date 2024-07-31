Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 to Feature Original Voice Cast

While many anime franchises focus on world-ending battles and supernatural creatures threatening humanity, there is more than enough room to focus on slice-of-life romantic stories that focus on the daily struggles of “normal” people. Kimi ni Todoke, aka From Me To You, is one prime example as the series prepares to unleash its third season on Netflix. With many anime fans hyped to see the romantic series make its long-awaited return, From Me To You has a big surprise for fans as many members of the original cast are slated to return for the next big season.

The original anime adaptation for Kimi ni Todoke arrived in 2009 from Production I.G. As anime fans know, I.G. has had quite a big year so far with the release of Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle, Kaiju No. 8, and Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc. When it comes to From Me To You’s returning cast, here’s a list of the voice actors that will re-enter the anime world: Mamiko Noto as Sawako Kuronuma, Daisuke Namikawa as Shota Kazehaya, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ayane Yano, Yuko Sanpei as Chizuru Yoshida, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryu Sanada, Mamoru Miyano as Kento Miura, Yuki Ono as Pin, and Aya Hirano as Ume Kurumizawa.

From Me To You’s Anime Comeback

https://x.com/NetflixAnime/status/1818285424529264904

If you want to play catch up on Kimi ni Todoke, the first two seasons of the anime adaptation are available to stream on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. You can also dive into the live-action television series on Netflix. If you want a hint at what is to come for Sawaka and Kazehaya, here’s how Netflix breaks down the upcoming third season arriving on August 1st.

“What do you do once you’re a couple? Although she struggles with her blossoming feelings, Sawako comes to terms with herself and tells Kazehaya how she feels about him. Attracted by Sawako’s unnoticed efforts and genuine personality, Kazehaya also candidly makes his feelings known. Thus, their new relationship begins. Their first date, their school life together, joy, embarrassment and new struggles — everything is fresh and new as the couple awkwardly and gradually learns more about one another, all while their friends’ love stories begin to take shape as well. This bittersweet and poignant story of young people, woven from their romantic feelings and dear friendships, begins once more.”

