Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release Date Announced With New Trailer

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is one of the major franchises returning for new episodes as part of the new wave of anime hitting this Summer, and the massively popular romantic comedy is coming to Netflix for Season 3 this August! Kimi ni Todoke wrapped up the first two seasons of the anime adaptation taking on Karuho Shiina’s original manga back in 2010, and shockingly it was announced over a decade later that the anime would be returning for a third season. Picking up right from where everything left off, fans of the classic anime will be able to finally continue seeing how this romance develops further.

Previously confirming it would be coming to Netflix some time this Summer, Kimi ni Todoke has officially announced that Season 3 will premiere on August 1st. To help celebrate, Netflix has released a new trailer for the new season that offers the best and fullest look at the coming episodes yet. This also features the first bit of the new opening theme for the season titled “et cetera” as performed by iwase. You can check out the trailer for Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Is Season 3 of Kimi ni Todoke Coming Out?

Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You Season 3 will be launching worldwide with Netflix beginning on August 1st. Kenichi Matsuzawa will be directing the new season for Production I.G. Tomoko Konparu returns from the first two seasons to oversee and co-write the scripts together with Michiko Yokote, and S.E.N.S. Project returns to compose the music. Confirmed returning cast includes Mamiko Noto as Sawako Kuronuma, Daisuke Namikawa as Shota Kazehaya, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ayane Yano, Yuko Sanpei as Chizuru Yoshida, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryu Sanada, Mamoru Miyano as Kento Miura, Yuki Ono as Pin, and Aya Hirano as Ume Kurumizawa.

If you wanted to see the first two seasons of the anime, you can find Kimi ni Todoke streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. There’s also the live-action TV series streaming with Netflix as well. As for what is coming our way in Kimi ni Todoke Season 3, Netflix teases what to expect from the new season as such:

“What do you do once you’re a couple?Although she struggles with her blossoming feelings, Sawako comes to terms with herself and tells Kazehaya how she feels about him.Attracted by Sawako’s unnoticed efforts and genuine personality, Kazehaya also candidly makes his feelings known. Thus, their new relationship begins.Their first date, their school life together, joy, embarrassment and new struggles — everything is fresh and new as the couple awkwardly and gradually learns more about one another, all while their friends’ love stories begin to take shape as well.This bittersweet and poignant story of young people, woven from their romantic feelings and dear friendships, begins once more.”