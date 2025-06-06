Kingdom Anime Drops New Look at Season 6 With Latest Trailer: Watch

A new season of the historical epic Kingdom is on the way, and fans should be excited to know that it will be coming very soon. Furthermore, the season will cover one of the most exciting and best arcs in the series thus far, and season 6 could be a hit if adapted correctly. Although there are many amazing anime coming this year, Yasuhisa Hara’s masterpiece of a story could sneakily end up becoming one of 2025’s most exciting returns.

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Kingdom anime, season 6 of the series will start airing in October 2025, as one of this year’s fall anime. A key visual of Shin striking down enemies with Ouki’s spear was revealed, as well as a promotional video recounting the protagonist’s harsh journeys to the present, and a teaser for the season. Fans know how integral and exciting this arc will be, and it is one of the series’ defining moments that ends a major plotline as well as brings Shin closer to his dream than ever before.

The Western Zhao Invasion Is Finally Here

The opening song will be performed by Ikimono-gakari (Naruto Shippuden, Bleach), and will be titled “Ikite, Sansan”, which means Live, Brilliantly. Sora Tomonari will be in charge of the ending titled “Hoko”. Most of the staff members from the previous season, such as director Kenichi Iwaizumi, scriptwriter Noboru Takagi, and character designer Hisashi Abe, will be returning. Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) will be the composer of the anime, so fans can expect some banger soundtracks from the magician.

The season will cover the Western Zhao Invasion Arc, which is currently the longest arc in the series and exceeds the Coalition Invasion. At 147 chapters and 13 volumes, the storyline sees Qin launch an assault on Zhao by pretending to target one location but instead pushing deeper to capture the impregnable fortress of Gyou. The exciting arc sees Shin, Ouhon, Mouten and many of Qin’s top generals facing the harshest battle yet, with the threat of enemies, and worse, supplies, threatening their existence. A truly blood-pumping arc that fleshes out so many characters and contains some of the best twists and turns, the anime has finally reached the Western Zhao Invasion arc, and if there is one season of the series manga readers should tune into, it is definitely this one.

While it has not been confirmed what the episode count for the season will be, it could definitely end up being a 2-cour 25-episode season, the same episode count that covered the Coalition Invasion arc. Given how massive the scale of the arc is and how drawn out it can get, it might end up being even longer, and fans can only hope for that. The Kingdom anime has become much better over the years, especially compared to the CGI-ridden first two seasons. Possibly the best arc yet deserves only the best of adaptations, and that is very likely given how the trailer looks.