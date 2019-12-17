Kingdom Season 3 Releases First Poster, Casting Details

With season three of Kingdom having been announced earlier last month, the upcoming anime has decided to get fans hyped with the first poster for the continuing tale of Shin and his journey to become one of the world’s greatest generals. With season two having come to a close and a live action film adaptation of the franchise having already been released, the anime is also giving us a better idea of some of the cast and creative minds that are behind the hard hitting, true to life adventure.

Anime News Network shared both the first visual for the anime franchise along with several different creators and voice actors that are involved in the creation of this next story arc of the series that follows the journey of a surviving orphan in the period of the Warring States.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Kenichi Imaizumi (Reborn!, Brynhildr in the Darkness, After School Dice Club) is directing the anime at Studio Signpost (the new name of Pierrot Plus). Noboru Takagi (The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These, Golden Kamui,, Baccano!, Altair: A Record of Battles) is in charge of series scripts. Hisashi Abe (Sorcerer Hunters, Berserk (2016), Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System) is designing the characters. The new season will cover the manga’s Alliance Arc. The returning cast members include Masakazu Morita as Shin (Xin), Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), and Rie Kugimiya as Karyō Ten (He Liao Diao).”

Are you a fan of the Kingdom anime? Did you enjoy the live action adaptation feature length film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Kingdom!

Kingdom was created by Yasuhira Hara for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2006. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Shin and Hyou. When the latter dies, Shin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Shin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ei Sei of Qin unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart. The series was adapted into an anime series that ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014, and has been adapted for an English-language release by Funimation.