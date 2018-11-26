‘Kingdom’ Live-Action Film Debuts New Teaser

Yasuhira Hara’s Kingdom will soon be debuting a live-action film, and to get fans properly hyped for its release next year the film has dropped a fiery new teaser.

Although the teaser is brief, there are many quick, intense scenes cut back to back that will surely get fans’ blood pumping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scheduled for a release in Japan on April 19, 2019, the live-action Kingdom film is directed by Shunsuke Sato (who has also handled the live-action interpretations of Bleach, Gantz, and Death Note) and produced by Sony Pictures Japan. The film began filming in China last year, and fans are definitely curious to see how the final cut of the project turns out.

Fans had a taste of a live-action Kingdom some time ago as the series celebrated its tenth anniversary with a special live-action short film. It was such a hit with fans that Kento Yamazaki, who starred as Shin in the short, was actually tapped to return for the full film adaptation. Fans have had their reservations about anime adaptations in the past, but this live-action adaptation seeks to change that for the better.

The rest of the live-action cast includes (though name romanizations may be different in the final film) Kanna Hashimoto as Ka Ryo Ten, Ryo Yoshizawa as Ei Sei, Masahiro Takashima as Sho Bun Kun, Shinnosuke Mitsushima as Heki, Masami Nagasawa as Yo Tanwa, Shinnosuke Abe as Bajio, Wataru Ichinose as Tajifu, Takao Osawa as O ki, Jun Kaname as Tou, Kanata Hongo as Seikyo, Renji Ishibashi as Ketsu Shi, Masaya Kato as Shi Shi, Takashi Ukaji as Gi Kou, Yasushi Ami as Rankai, Motoki Fukami as Jo Kan, Jun Hashimoto as Muta, and Tak Sakaguchi as Sa Ji.

Kingdom was created by Yasuhira Hara for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2006. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Ri Shin and Hyou. When the latter dies, Shin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Shin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ei Sei of Quin unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart. The series has been collected into 48 volumes, and was adapted into an anime series that ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014, and has been adapted for an English language release by Funimation.