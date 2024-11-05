My Hero Academia Celebrates Major Milestone With Gift For Fans

My Hero Academia might have ended its manga earlier this year, as creator Kohei Horikoshi closed the book on UA Academy but that hasn’t stopped the superhero shonen series from creating new headlines. Recently, the anime adaptation from Studio BONES ended its seventh season, quickly confirming that an eighth and final anime season would arrive next year. While Horiksohi himself might not be working on new stories focusing on Class 1-A, he has been more than willing to produce new art to celebrate certain occasions. Right on cue, the mangaka has new art to share thanks to the manga hitting a major new milestone.

My Hero Academia, with the release of the fortieth volume of its manga, has breezed past one hundred million copies in circulation. This makes for a monumental milestone for the series and proves that the superhero shonen series has left its mark on the anime world. As of the writing of this article, Horikoshi has yet to confirm whether he has future stories planned in this universe. For all intents and purposes, Kohei has moved on from the stories of Class 1-A but this doesn’t mean that the artist is done with manga entirely. In the past, the mangaka has stated that he might want to dive into the world of horror, which would be quite the departure from UA.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Studio BONES

A Class 1-A Gift For Anime Fans

Creator Kohei Horikoshi once again assembled Deku, All Might, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki to help celebrate the occasion, giving them all some amazing new threads. Horikoshi hasn’t shied away from testing out new attire on the anime heroes and this one hundred million milestone goes a long way to showing the artist’s talent in creating new takes on old favorite.

Here’s what the official My Hero Academia social media account had to say to ring in the occasion, “To commemorate the original comic series surpassing 100 million copies in circulation worldwide and as a thank you to our readers. An anime visual based on an original illustration by Kohei Horikoshi has been released. The art will be available on merchandise and in the mobile game in the future.”

My Hero Academia: The Beginning of The End

While the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia’s anime has been confirmed for next year, a release date remains a mystery. Considering how much material is left to adapt from the manga, it will be interesting to see if the next season needs to be a shorter one from previous seasons. Luckily, My Hero Academia has not confirmed if the franchise will stop making movies, meaning the story could continue on the silver screen past the recent hit, My Hero Academia: You’re Next.

Without diving into spoiler territory, My Hero Academia’s grand finale is one that makes it a tad difficult to continue to follow the adventures of Class 1-A as we knew them. Luckily, the anime has another big well to pull from as the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which not only followed heroes working outside of the law but also took readers back to the past to explore the lives of classic characters. Alongside newcomers like Crawler and Pop Step, the side story also examines the earlier lives of Eraserhead, Present Mic, and Midnight to name a few. There are plenty of avenues for the superhero shonen series to take

Want to stay up to date with Class 1-A following their grand finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.