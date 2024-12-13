Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 Reveals Opening and Ending Themes

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc wrapped up in September, and we’re already close to getting a Season 2. The second season will drop on January 20th, 2025. Based on the 1979 shonen manga, Kinnikuman follows a cowardly superhero, Suguru Kinniku, who’s the prince of an alien planet. Despite his shortcomings, he’s honorable. Kinniku can also be quite powerful if he needs to be. His goal is to become the greatest Choujin on the planet.

He defeats villains ten times stronger than him and even makes him have a change of heart. The manga serialized from 1979 to 1987, concluding the main story. It returned in 2011, after 24 years, with a new sequel, “Kinnikuman Muscle Kingdom.” Perfect Origin is the first arc of the 2011 revival of Kinnikuman. Spanning from volumes 38 to 60, it’s set one year and a half after the conclusion of the Survivor Match for The Kinniku Throne Arc. It’s the longest arc of the manga so far. With the release date closer than ever, the anime shares details about the opening and ending themes via Oricon.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Season 2 Opening and Ending Theme Song Details

Masaaki Endoh will perform the opening theme, “Kinnikuman Hero.” He is one of the founders of the Anison band JAM Project and has been a regular member since the beginning. He is popular for his performances in anime theme songs such as Yuusha-ou Tanjou (The King of Braves GaoGaiGar) and Storm (Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo). Kinnikuman’s voice actor, Mamoru Miyano, will sing the ending theme song, “Niku.” Miyano is a renowned actor and singer best known for his roles as Light Yagami (Death Note), Chrollo Lucilfer (Hunter x Hunter), Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs), and so on.

The Perfect Origin Arc begins after a series of fights between various factions of Choujin. The arc focuses on the origins of the Perfect Choujin, an elite group of superhumans. They are known for their adherence to justice and perfection. The arc delves deeper into the backstory and the conflicts that arise from their ideology. The first season’s finale focuses on the battles between Seigi, Akuma, and Perfect Chojin factions. Kinniku faces off against an enemy who reveals deeper truths about the origins of the Choujin.

Production I.G

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 will be streaming only on Netflix. However, there’s currently no announcement regarding the release date of the English dub. We can expect Netflix to share an update after the season’s debut.

H/T: Oricon