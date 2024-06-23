Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Shares New Trailer

Kinnikuman will be making its grand return to screens with a brand new anime later this Summer, and Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc has shared a new trailer ahead of its debut! Kinnikuman's original anime adaptation came to an ended its run in the early 2000s (following a few spin-off releases), and now it's coming back as part of the 40th anniversary celebration for that original release. Fans in the United States might recognize the series as "Ultimate Muscle" instead, but Kinnikuman is such a massive franchise that this new anime will finally showcase more of the series' later arcs in motion.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be picking up right from where the original anime run left off when it ended, and the new anime will start its run this July in Japan. To hype up its premiere, Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc has dropped a new trailer that you can check out below. It features the anime's new opening theme titled "LOVE & JUSTICE" as performed by Yasuharu Takanashi×FLOW, and new cast additions such as Atsushi Tamaru as Specialman, Wataru Komada as Canadianman, Kodai Inaoka as Tileman, Kentaro Tone as Currycook, Masayuki Kato as Benkiman, Hideo Ishikawa as Knock, Tetsuya Yanagihara as Kazuo Nakano, and Eriko Kadokura as Kimiko Nakano.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Release Date

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be premiering in Japan on July 7th with a special recap episode, but has yet to reveal its international release plans as of the time of this writing. Akira Sato will be directing the new anime for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the series' scripts, Hirotaka Marufuji designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. The main voice cast will be led by Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame.

Pony Canyon teases Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc as such, "Prince Kinnikuman, who came to Earth from Kinnikusei, a planet at the end of the universe, was always ridiculed by humans as a useless Chojin. However, by chance, he was given the right to participate in the Chojin World Cup, a tournament to determine the world's best Chojin, and by a miracle, he won the championship. The following year, he even won it again!

Since then, he has become a central figure among Seigi Chojin who protects the peace of the universe. He has managed to defeat the raging forces of the enemy, including Akuma Chojin who plans to rule the world, and Perfect Chojin who aims to wipe out the weak Chojin on Earth, with the power of friendship with his friends, including Terryman and Robin Mask.

In recognition of his achievements, Kinnikuman wins the 'Survival Match for the Kinnikusei Throne,' the final test of his career, and is crowned the 58th Great King of Kinnikusei! He returned to his home planet from Earth, got married, and said goodbye to eight years of fighting. About a year and a half later, the entire universe was supposed to be at peace..."