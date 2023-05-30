KManga Launch Line Up Revealed

In the world of manga publishing, Kodansha has made quite a name for itself thanks in part to printing series such as Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, Vinland Saga, and countless other movers and shakers in the medium. With manga continuing to gain popularity worldwide, fans are taking the opportunity to read some of their favorites online. For Kodansha, the publisher's online manga app, KManga, has revealed thirty titles that have premiered on the online reader for the first time for English manga fans.

Kodansha has been around for quite some time in the manga and anime worlds, first opening its doors in Japan in 1910. With over one hundred and ten years under its belt, the manga publishers have printed quite a few legendary tales in their time. While Kodansha is continuing to compete with the likes of Viz, the owners of Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha, the former is continuing to explore some series that have paid dividends for the company with the likes of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga to name a few. The new app from Kodansha houses quite a few franchises under its umbrella, with the app released exclusively to U.S. audiences on May 10th earlier this month.

KManga's Titles

Here are the thirty titles that have been released on the manga reading app for the first time for English audiences:

Yūji Terajima's Ace of the Diamond Act II (Daiya no A Act II)

Meebu and Kōji Megumi's ACMA:GAME

Hikaru Katsuki's Baby Steps

Yuki Sato and Mikoto Yamaguchi's Tomodachi Game*

Kohei Nagashii's The Two Faces of Misaki Hoshino

Negi Haruba's The Quintessential Quintuplets

Hoshino Taguchi's The Lady's Servant

Masahito Soda's Capeta

Mitai Irohara's Yokuoni: Ogres of Greed

Yuu Kuraishi, Kazu Inabe, and Kengo Mizutani's Starving Anonymous Re:Velation

Kou Wanatsu and Kei Aomi's Why The Bell Tolls at Dusk

Rurekuchie, Rokujūyon Okazawa, sage joh's Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army

Itoe Takemoto and Nahoko Uehashi's The Beast Player

Aki Hagiu and Hiroto Kanō's The Inferior Magic Swordsman

Satou and Morinari Miyagi's The Ultimate Fire Sorcerer's Return: Through Hellfire and Back!

Tsukasa Monma and Shikako's Manchuria Opium Squad

Chisato Abe and Natsumi Matsuzaki's A Raven for All Seasons

Noriaki Kotoba's The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King

Juu Ishiguchi's HERO PLATOON: The Taciturn Hero Will Not Be Persuaded!

Kitsuneko's Asami Kuroki's on A(nother) Bender!

Asahi and Aiue Okaki's The Russian Transfer and the Polyglot

Alto and Yuki Monji's The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest

Wakatsuki Hikaru's Fujisaki-kun's Prey-ful Life

Sai Sumimori and Yatsuki's Reincarnated Adventurer of the Curse Mark – Enjoying Freedom As The Strongest Sage –

Hajime Inoryū and Takahiro Ōba's A Psycho's World

Hifumi's The 47 Great Wars

Nanarō Fuji and Natsuka Tachibana's The Ultimate Healer Restores All

Miki Yoshikawa's Hiragi-san's House of Vampires

Saka Mikami's The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Kei Urana's GACHIAKUTA

Yōsuke Kaneda's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch

Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yūsuke Nomura, and Kōta Sannomiya's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi-

Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou's Retropolis Scratch

Via ANN