KManga Launch Line Up Revealed
In the world of manga publishing, Kodansha has made quite a name for itself thanks in part to printing series such as Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, Vinland Saga, and countless other movers and shakers in the medium. With manga continuing to gain popularity worldwide, fans are taking the opportunity to read some of their favorites online. For Kodansha, the publisher's online manga app, KManga, has revealed thirty titles that have premiered on the online reader for the first time for English manga fans.
Kodansha has been around for quite some time in the manga and anime worlds, first opening its doors in Japan in 1910. With over one hundred and ten years under its belt, the manga publishers have printed quite a few legendary tales in their time. While Kodansha is continuing to compete with the likes of Viz, the owners of Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha, the former is continuing to explore some series that have paid dividends for the company with the likes of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga to name a few. The new app from Kodansha houses quite a few franchises under its umbrella, with the app released exclusively to U.S. audiences on May 10th earlier this month.
KManga's Titles
Here are the thirty titles that have been released on the manga reading app for the first time for English audiences:
- Yūji Terajima's Ace of the Diamond Act II (Daiya no A Act II)
- Meebu and Kōji Megumi's ACMA:GAME
- Hikaru Katsuki's Baby Steps
- Yuki Sato and Mikoto Yamaguchi's Tomodachi Game*
- Kohei Nagashii's The Two Faces of Misaki Hoshino
- Negi Haruba's The Quintessential Quintuplets
- Hoshino Taguchi's The Lady's Servant
- Masahito Soda's Capeta
- Mitai Irohara's Yokuoni: Ogres of Greed
- Yuu Kuraishi, Kazu Inabe, and Kengo Mizutani's Starving Anonymous Re:Velation
- Kou Wanatsu and Kei Aomi's Why The Bell Tolls at Dusk
- Rurekuchie, Rokujūyon Okazawa, sage joh's Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army
- Itoe Takemoto and Nahoko Uehashi's The Beast Player
- Aki Hagiu and Hiroto Kanō's The Inferior Magic Swordsman
- Satou and Morinari Miyagi's The Ultimate Fire Sorcerer's Return: Through Hellfire and Back!
- Tsukasa Monma and Shikako's Manchuria Opium Squad
- Chisato Abe and Natsumi Matsuzaki's A Raven for All Seasons
- Noriaki Kotoba's The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
- Juu Ishiguchi's HERO PLATOON: The Taciturn Hero Will Not Be Persuaded!
- Kitsuneko's Asami Kuroki's on A(nother) Bender!
- Asahi and Aiue Okaki's The Russian Transfer and the Polyglot
- Alto and Yuki Monji's The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
- Wakatsuki Hikaru's Fujisaki-kun's Prey-ful Life
- Sai Sumimori and Yatsuki's Reincarnated Adventurer of the Curse Mark – Enjoying Freedom As The Strongest Sage –
- Hajime Inoryū and Takahiro Ōba's A Psycho's World
- Hifumi's The 47 Great Wars
- Nanarō Fuji and Natsuka Tachibana's The Ultimate Healer Restores All
- Miki Yoshikawa's Hiragi-san's House of Vampires
- Saka Mikami's The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
- Kei Urana's GACHIAKUTA
- Yōsuke Kaneda's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch
- Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yūsuke Nomura, and Kōta Sannomiya's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi-
- Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou's Retropolis Scratch
