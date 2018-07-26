Kohei Horikoshi Reveals The MCU Hero He Wants Teaching In ‘My Hero Academia’

My Hero Academia mastermind Kohei Horikoshi has revealed which American superhero would make the best teachet at UA, and the answer is not too surprising.

Horikoshi made his first professional appearance in the United States earlier this month at San Diego Comic-Con. While there, he talked a lot with fans about how his smash hit manga is rooted in a love for superheroes, including those from overseas. According to a tweet from Deb Aoki, Horikoshi answered one fan who asked which teacher would make the best teacher at his fictional high school for heroes.

.@shonenjump at #sdcc18 – which American superhero would be a good teacher at UA? Horikoshi: “Captain America! He would help the students get on the righteous Hero path!” pic.twitter.com/kcRVzg1PDg — Deb Aoki (@debaoki) July 22, 2018



“Captain America!” he said. “He would help the students get on the righteous Hero path!”

That response may come as no surprise to fans of Boku no Hero Academia, who know that the series’ biggest, most monolithic hero, All Might, bears a striking resemblance to Cap. He wears an elaborate suit covered in stars and stripes, all in red, white, blue and yellow.

All Might, much like Cap, is equally as important as a symbol as he is as a literal hero. In My Hero Academia, All Might’s power and his health is dwindling, but he keeps up his appearance in order to make sure the world has a beacon of hope to cling to. In the Marvel universe, Steve Rogers is not so different. He is heralded as the ultimate symbol of justice and triumph over adversity, even when that means turning against his own government.

Of course, were he hired as a teacher at U.A., he might handle things a bit differently than All Might does. For starters, Captain Americawould probably not keep as many secrets as All Might. If there were a grand villain lurking in the shadows, he would shine a light on them rather than keeping it to himself. If his powers were killing him, he would probably let the world know the truth and decide for themselves what to do about it.

On top of that, Steve Rogers is not one to put on a brave public face like All Might does. He would likely be more a cross between All Might and Eraser Head — encouraging his students, but giving them the hard facts as well.

During his panel at Comic-Con, Horikoshi also revealed that his personal favorite American superhero is none other than Spider-Man. Fans saw this as a pretty obvious parallel as well. Horikoshi’s story centers around a young, emotional hero who feels the full burden of his responsibility, not unlike Peter Parker. Still, Spider-Man stories have a tendency to be bright and fantastical, not unlike Horikoshi’s series.

New episodes of My Hero Academia premiere on Saturdays at 4 a.m. ET. The show simulcasts on Hulu and Crunchroll.