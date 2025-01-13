One of the Best Modern Rom-Coms Is Ending Very Soon, New Report Says

One of the best modern era romantic comedies is going to be ending very soon according to a new report claiming that Komi Can’t Communicate is ending in just a few more chapters. Tomohito Oda’s Komi Can’t Communicate first kicked off its run with Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2016, and introduced fans to the titular Shoko Komi. She is a quiet and shy girl who has trouble communicating with others, but has the grand goal of making 100 new friends by the time she leaves high school. This meant that the series always had a very clear end date.

Komi Can’t Communicate first announced that it would be entering its final arc last Summer, and fans have been keep a very close eye on the series ever since. According to a new report from @MangaMogureRE on X, it seems the series’ ending is closer than ever before as it’s expected to end in three more chapters. While this has yet to be officially announced by publisher Shogakukan, it’s definitely raising eyebrows as the finale has felt close by for quite some time. So it’s time to brace yourselves just in case.

Is Komi Can’t Communicate Ending Soon?

If Komi Can’t Communicate is indeed ending in three more chapters, then it will be wrapping up with 496 chapters under its belt when it’s all said and done. This final arc has seen Komi and Tadano Hitohito in the midst of their third year and readying for graduation. The end of the series has also been closer than ever before as Komi herself is nearing to reaching 100 friends than ever before. With these big milestones being so near, it makes a lot of sense for the series to come to an end overall as well after not too long.

Komi Can’t Communicate also seemed like the type of series that could go on for as long as it wanted to. While the central conceit was initially seeing Tadano helping Komi to branch out and make friends, it wasn’t long before the series introduced more romantic elements. Tadano and Komi started to really like one another, they started a new relationship, and the series has since seen the two have a very happy time as a couple. But it also started to expand more to the rest of its cast as it was clear there were all sorts of fun new stories to tell.

Is Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 Happening?

With the Komi Can’t Communicate manga potentially ending within its next few chapters, is there a chance that the anime can make a return too? It’s hard to say at the moment as the anime currently only has two seasons under its belt as of 2022, and has yet to announce any more in production as of the time of this publication. But if a third season were to happen, it’d be a perfect time for more episodes to hit after the series had come to an end.

With nearly 500 chapters (and potentially even more if the series doesn’t end as quickly as the report claims), Komi Can’t Communicate could have a rather lengthy anime future if it wants to. There are tons of characters with their own unique identities, and many chapters take smaller detours to explore these characters outside of Tadano and Komi’s immediate orbit. Given that this is one of the best modern romantic comedies, a third season would definitely be welcome.

If you wanted to catch up with Komi Can’t Communicate before it’s all potentially over, you can find all chapters of the manga with Viz Media’s Viz Manga app. The first two seasons of the anime are now streaming exclusively with Netflix in the meantime.

