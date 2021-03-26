Viral TikTok Predicts How Godzilla vs Kong Will End

✖

Godzilla vs Kong has put out its first trailer, and the movie has put forth an array of memes since its first look. As you can expect, fans were taken aback by how epic the movie's trailer was, and it showed a very different side of Godzilla. After all, the King of the Monsters is going dark side to fight Kong in their crossover, and a hilarious video on TikTok is going viral with its take on the battle's finale.

The piece, which was posted on TikTok by paleo_saurus, brings together Kong and Godzilla in sketchbook style. The pair are shown standing opposite of one another before Kong is found lying on the ground in defeat. As it turns out, Kong says Godzilla spared his life in battle and asks why.

I’m telling y’all, this is how Kong vs. Godzilla is going to end pic.twitter.com/fkI60XjX1a — Nenorama (@Nenorama2) January 26, 2021

And the reason? Well, if you have seen the memes from Godzilla vs Kong, you can guess. The only reason Godzilla spared his rival was because he is a monkey - that's it. The simple explanation has become a popular meme following the epic trailer's debut. King Kong fans say the gorilla deserves to win the battle because he is a gentle giant. As for Godzilla fans, well - they have a laundry list of reasons why the atomic beast should win.

Fans will find out which of the monsters will take home the crown before long. Godzilla vs Kong is expected to go live in theaters and HBO Max this March. You can check out the movie's official synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

