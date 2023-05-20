Konosuba -An Explosion On This Wonderful World- Releases New Character Visuals

The isekai genre is continuing to expand as time marches on for the anime medium. One Isekai anime series, in particular, has garnered quite the fanbase thanks to its originality as well as its hilarious characters that are struggling in their new realm. Konosuba has become so popular that it not only warranted an anime adaptation and a feature-length film, but a spin-off series focusing on the explosive wizard known as Megumin. As the spin-off continues, Studio Drive has released a handful of new character posters to celebrate the series.

For those who might not be familiar with Konosuba -An Explosion On This Wonderful World-, it's a spinoff to the main isekai series that follows the supporting character Megumin prior to joining the main group that helped usher in the main series. While Megumin's power as a sorceress specializing in explosion magic is strong in its own right, the act of unleashing it will normally see the magic wielder out of commission for the rest of the day. This is quite the drawback considering the wild adventures that her teammates Kazuma, Aqua, and Darkness find themselves in throughout the series.

Explosive Character Posters

The new character posters feature the main character Megumin, Yunyun, and Cecily. At present, there are seven episodes that can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll for the explosive spin-off. With Konosuba's main series set to release a third season, it will be interesting to see if the isekai receives more spin-offs in the future focusing on Kazuma's band of misfits.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the Konosuba spin-off anime featuring everyone's favorite explosion sorceress, Crunchyroll has released an official description of the hilarious side story, "This feisty young wizard will stop at nothing to master the spell that saved her life: Explosion! Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," has chosen to devote her studies to the powerful offensive magic used by her mysterious savior. Then one day, her little sister finds a black kitten in the woods. But this cat isn't just a new furry friend—she's the key to awakening a Dark God!

Does Konosuba rank high on your top isekai list? What do you think of the explosive spin-off so far?