‘Konosuba’ Reveals English Dub Cast

Crunchyroll will soon be debuting an English dub for the popular Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! from Bang Zoom! Entertainment, and soon after confirming that dub is on the way, they revealed the stacked cast.

Debuting on Crunchyroll on January 15, along with the Spanish and Portuguese dubs, you can find the English dub cast below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Konosuba dub has been announced and I play Darkness! I’m so excited for you to hear! Thank you @Crunchyroll @BangZoom @alexvondavid pic.twitter.com/LxKTKLum6P — Cristina Vee (@CristinaVee) January 7, 2019

With Alex Von David as ADR Director, the English dub cast of the series includes Arnie Pantoja as Kazuma, Faye Mata as Aqua, Erica Mendez as Megumin, and Cristina Vee as Darkness. KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint.

It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. The series quickly became a huge fan-favorite for its parodical take on the Isekai genre which had been building to an huge degree at that point with major series like Sword Art Online in their heyday. If you’re interested in the series, the Japanese release is complete and currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”

The English dub of the series will most certainly bring a whole new host of fans to the series who missed out on it before. It’s the perfect time for it too as the series is preparing to release a new feature film later this year. The film is produced by a different studio than the original series (J.C. Staff), but the film will be directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda.

Returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun as well.