Konosuba Movie Reveals New Theme Song Details

After making big waves with its anime in 2017, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! has made a huge comeback in 2019. Along with appearing in the special Kadokawa crossover anime series Isekai Quartet, the series will be debuting a big new movie project in Japan later this Summer. It may not be a full third season of the series, but fans are definitely looking forward to Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend.

As the film prepares for its full release this August, the official website for the film revealed the details of its opening and ending themes. It’s opening theme is titled “1mm Symphony” is performed by Machico, who returns from performing the opening themes for the first two seasons of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ending theme of the film is titled “My Home Town,” and like the two seasons of the anime it will be performed by the three main actresses of the series, Sora Amamiya (who voices Aqua), Rie Takahashi (Megumin), and Ai Kayano (Darkness). Although the new film is being handled by J.C. Staff rather than Studio Deen of the anime series, elements such as these theme songs will help bridge the gap and bring that familiarity.

For fans worried about the studio shift, key staff return from the anime series to work on the film. Directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend will be hitting theaters August 20th in Japan.

Returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun. The first trailer for the film teased an exploration into Megumin’s family home and past, and thus teases more of the meaning behind the “Crimson Legend” subtitle.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”