‘Konosuba,’ ‘Overlord,’ ‘Re:Zero’ Anime Crossover Shares Stunning New Art

Kadokawa recently brought together four of their major light novel franchises turned anime into a huge anime crossover. Isekai Quartet places various characters across Konosuba, Re:Zero, Overlord, and Tanya the Evil into the same world with cute chibi designs. The series has finally debuted in full, and not only will fans be seeing their favorites again they will be getting all sorts of new looks.

Like many anime, each episode of Isekai Quartet will be showing off a special illustration during the end card. You can check out the first of these releases below.

This first illustration was provided by Shinobu Shinotsuki (@neichiru on Twitter) and was officially revealed on the series’ official Twitter account for those who weren’t expecting to see such detailed art from the chibi series. Though this first end card will be showing off all sorts of styles for these characters. This illustration puts a new spin on the starring women of the four series (who also perform the series’ ending theme): Albedo of Overlord, Aqua of Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Emilia of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, and…Tanya of Saga of Tanya the Evil.

Isekai Quartet is a special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel anime adaptations — Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms. You can now find it streaming on FunimationNOW.

The crossover project is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara acts as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series. The story is a bit simple, but definitely opens the door for cute shenanigans as a mysterious red button pops up in each of these worlds and pressing it brings them together. The “Isekai” in its title refers to a subgenre of fantasy anime in which a normal human is brought into a fantasy world through magical means, and each of these series are major examples of this genre as they have sold more than 16 million copies in print altogether along with popular anime adaptations for each of the series.

