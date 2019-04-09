‘Konosuba,’ ‘Overlord,’ ‘Re:Zero’ Anime Crossover Reveals Opening, Ending Themes

Kadokawa’s biggest light novels turned anime series are all colliding in a cute new way with Isekai Quartet, a series that brings Konosuba, Re:Zero, Overlord, and Tanya the Evil together with a huge chibi makeover. This crossover was one of the biggest surprise releases of the Spring 2019 anime season, and now fans have gotten to experience the series premiere.

Now that the series has officially begun, fans were treated to the series’ opening and ending themes which cutely involve both the male and female protagonists of each series. You can check them out below thanks to Moetron News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series’ opening theme is “Isekai Quartet” and is performed by the voice actors behind Ainz of Overlord (Satoshi Hino), Kazuma of Konosuba (Jun Fukushima), Subaru of Re:Zero (Yusuke Kobayashi) and Tanya of Saga of Tanya the Evil (Aoi Yuki). The ending theme is titled “Isekai Girls Talk” and is performed by the voice actors behind Albedo of Overlord (Yumi Hara), Aqua of Konosuba (Sora Amamiya), Emilia of Re:Zero (Rie Takahashi), and…Tanya of Tanya the Evil once again (Aoi Yuki).

Isekai Quartet is a special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel anime adaptations — Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms. You can now find it streaming on FunimationNOW.

The crossover project is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara acts as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series. The story is a bit simple, but definitely opens the door for cute shenanigans as a mysterious red button pops up in each of these worlds and pressing it brings them together. The “Isekai” in its title refers to a subgenre of fantasy anime in which a normal human is brought into a fantasy world through magical means, and each of these series are major examples of this genre as they have sold more than 16 million copies in print altogether along with popular anime adaptations for each of the series.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!