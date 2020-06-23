Kyary Pamyu Pamyu and Steve Aoki Releasing Remix of "Ninja Re Bang Bang" for Ninjala (Exclusive)

✖

When it comes to J-pop, there are few artists as beloved as Kyary Pamyu Pamyu. The artist is known as the go-to ambassador of kawaii culture, and her J-pop tracks are known for the world over for their infectious beats. Now, ComicBook.com has learned that one of the singer's biggest songs is getting a remix from Steve Aoki himself, and we've got a sneak-peek at the music video which will drop in full tomorrow.

The award-winning EDM artist is teaming up with Kyary Pamyu Pamyu to make a remix of "Ninja Re Bang Bang". The track, which was released in 2013, marks the first number-one single for the artist. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu became an international web star for the colorful music video, and it has gone on to infiltrate Western pop culture through films such as John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The remix is a catchy take on the original single and will have its own vibrant music video. The full clip will launch tomorrow in honor of Ninjala. The game will feature the track, and the Nintendo Switch title absolutely suits Kyary Pamyu Pamyu. From its sleek graphics to its cute characters, "Ninja Re Bang Bang" couldn't be a better fit for Ninjala if it tried.

In our exclusive clip, you can see Aoki talk about his work on the remixed track, and the artist admits he's a big fan of the Japanese idol.

"This is a big deal for me to remix "Ninja Re Bang Bang". It was a different kind of process for me to remix this song with how Steve Aoki sounds and put my essence into this music sounds. I want to make it fun," he said.

As you can imagine, Aoki took in plenty of Ninjala gameplay to figure out the kind of tone this remix should strike, and it seems like the artist nailed that balance. J-pop lovers and gamers alike must be stoked to check out this track, so you will be able to find it on all major streaming platforms like Spotify starting on June 24.

