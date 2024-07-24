Kyoto Animation Opens Memorial to Arson Victims After 5th Anniversary

It is hard to believe that this month marks the fifth anniversary of the Kyoto Animation arson. The tragic event saw the anime fandom rally as the attack killed 36 people while injuring dozens more. For years, Kyoto Animation has been working tirelessly to open a permanent memorial for the victims who lost their lives in July 2018, and it has now opened days after the fifth anniversary.

The memorial was dedicated this week in Uji, the same Kyoto Prefecture where the studio is located and the arson occurred. With help from the Kyoto Animation staff, a monument was designed to honor those who died in the attack. The memorial was given an official dedication this month, and the opening was attended by nearly 100 people. Family and friends of the victims gathered for the event, giving them the chance to see the memorial firsthand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the monument, the status is nearly 10-feet tall, and it is made up of 36 white birds. Each bird is meant to represent one of the arson’s victims, and they are posed towards the heavens. A plaque was also inscribed for the memorial, so you can read its message below:

“Passing dreams and passion from one person to the next… Limitless dreams, told through animation. In every line drawn, years of cultivated talent and profound sentiment. From here in Uji, Kyoto, they spread out into the world, taking wing toward our uninterrupted future.”

For those wanting to visit this memorial, you can find the monument at the Tea and Uji History Park. Kyoto Animation has asked that fans refrain from leaving flowers, candles, or other items at the site. Moving forward, the location is meant to be a place of quiet reflection for those who want to mourn the Kyoto Animation tragedy. More than 30 brilliant lives were lost in the attack, and to this day, the wound feels fresh for all those impacted by the ordeal.

What do you make of this touching memorial? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.