Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Releases Opening: Watch

Legend of Mana will be making its huge anime debut in just a matter of days as part of the very competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule, and now fans have been given the best look at what to expect from the new series yet with the full opening theme sequence released for Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal! With the original Mana franchise celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, the games have been coming back in some cool new ways. One of the biggest is the full anime adaptation taking on the fourth in the series, Legend of Mana, hitting next month.

To celebrate Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal coming to screens next month, the series is hyping fans over the big anime debut by releasing the full opening theme sequence for the anime. With original composition and arrangement done by Kevin Penkin, the opening theme is titled "Tear of Will" as performed by Saori Hayami. The new opening theme sequence shows off a great look at some of the characters fans will get to see in motion in this new way, and you can check it out for yourself below:

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal will be launching on October 7th, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the series in international territories alongside its initial release in Japan. The series stars the likes of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shiloh, Yuichiro Umehara as Elazul, Kaori Nazuka as Pearl, Saori Hayami as Serafina, Yuko Sanpei as Bud, Shino Shimoji as Corona, Sachi Kokuryu as Duelle, Yurika Kubo as Li'l Cactus, Shinpachi Tsuji as Inspector Void, Chitose Morinaga as Sproutlings, Wataru Takagi as Niccolo, Minami Takahashi as Rachel, Makoto Yasumura as Mark, Hiroshi Yanaka as Nouvelle, and Misaki Kuno as Miss Yuka.

Masato Jinbo will be directing and overseeing series composition at Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab with Taro Ikegami designing the characters based on the original designs from HACCAN, and Toko Shimomura composing the music. Crunchyroll teases the new anime as such, "Shiloh, a boy living near the town of Domina, has started to hear a mysterious voice in his dreams. The voice tells him that he has a mission to fulfill. Then, one day, Shiloh meets two people who happen to be of the Jumi race. The Jumi have long been hunted and killed for the gemstones embedded in their chests, and now, cases of mysterious gemstone thieves attacking Jumi are breaking out all over the world. Thus Shiloh sets out on an adventure centering around the Jumi gemstones!"

