The Legend of Zelda Takes Over U.S. Manga Sales

The Legend of Zelda has always been one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises. Following the story of Link, usually in his battle against Ganondorf and attempting to save the Princess Zelda, the series has spanned decades over multiple consoles and with more titles to its name than one can count. While the series does a remarkable job of creating new stories and worlds for the characters of Hyrule to explore, it looks like Link and company are taking over a brand new world in the form of manga! The Zelda series, Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, is taking the US manga market by storm and ascending to the top of the charts.

Online news source Anime New Network shared the news on their Official Twitter Account regarding Twilight Princess’ ascension to the top of manga sales in the US via a breakdown of both its sales as well as a look at the other manga that are vying for supremacy across the board:

#News Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess #Manga Ranks #4 on U․S. Monthly Bookscan July List • Berserk, My Hero Academia, Komi Can’t Communicate, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes also rank https://t.co/HXoulihLfs — Anime News Network (@Anime) August 13, 2019

While the latest installment of Legend of Zelda, Breath of the Wild, is still fresh in the minds of Nintendo and video game fans, Twilight Princess has still managed to make waves in both the world of video games and manga. While there are no sequels in the works for Princess as is the case with Breath of the Wild, it’s still clear that the story of Link and Midna is one that can be further explored in mediums that take place outside of your standard Nintendo consoles.

Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was originally released for the Nintendo Gamecube in 2005, but was also brought the Nintendo Wii the following year based on its success. The installment follows Link attempting to stop the forces of an alternate reality not just with his trusty sword and shield, but also with a new ability to transform into a wolf himself, being guided by the mysterious creature called Midna. The manga for this series originally began in 2016, loosely adapting the events and characters found in the video game.

Ironically enough, the manga was originally supposed to start in 2006 in conjunction with the video game but due to the game getting a lower than anticipated score in Japan, the manga itself was pushed back around a decade later. Clearly, a market was there for the Legend of Zelda in manga form as these sales numbers can attest.

