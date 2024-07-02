CLAMP’s Magic Knight Rayearth Revival Anime Announced

CLAMP’s original Magic Knight Rayearth franchise is coming back for a brand new anime in celebration of its 30th anniversary! Fans might have noticed a recent trend where major anime franchises have been returning for new projects, and that’s the case now with one of CLAMP’s standout Isekai anime series. Magic Knight Rayearth was originally a manga from the CLAMP artist collective that hit the pages of Kodansha’s Nakayoshi magazine in 1993, and went on to inspire a two season anime in 1994. Now this franchise is coming back for a brand new anime project in the near future.

Kodansha and TMS Entertainment have officially announced that Magic Knight Rayearth is returning for a new anime in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Details are scarce about what form this new project will take (as it is currently not clear if it’s a new film project, OVA, or even perhaps a full TV anime series), or if it’s going to be a remake or maybe even a potential sequel of some kind. To celebrate the new announcement, however, TMS Entertainment has shared a special teaser for the new Magic Knight Rayearth that you can watch in the video above (featuring lots of classic footage) and first look poster you can view below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

◤Launching a new project for Magic Knight Rayearth!◢



In celebration of "Magic Knight Rayearth”anime’s 30th anniversary, a new animation project has been launched!https://t.co/qeRzp1O1wy



Stay tuned! #魔法騎士レイアース pic.twitter.com/7Prk83ev10 — 魔法騎士レイアース（公式） (@rayearth_info) July 2, 2024

What Is Magic Knight Rayearth?

The new Magic Knight Rayearth anime has yet to reveal a release window, staff, cast, or potential format as of the time of this publication, unfortunately. But that also means it’s the perfect opportunity to go back and check out the original anime series. Magic Knight Rayearth originally aired from 1994 to 1995 across 49 episodes (that were then released as two different series) before being followed up by three OVA projects in the next couple of years.

Adapting CLAMP’s original Isekai manga of the same name, you can now find all episodes of Magic Knight Rayearth now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English dubbed audio releases available. As for what to expect from the series, Crunchyroll teases the classic anime as such:

“Hikaru Shidou, Umi Ryuuzaki, and Fuu Hououji aren’t from Cephiro. While on a school field trip to the Tokyo Tower, the three girls’ minds are on anything but different worlds filled with magic and wonder. That is, until Princess Emeraude, the Pillar of Cephiro, cries out for the Magic Knights to save her world–and that just happens to be those three!”