Leonardo DiCaprio Introduced the World of Studio Ghibli to Martin Scorcese

There is no denying the reach of Studio Ghibli. For decades now, the company has been lauded for its top-tier catalog. From My Neighbor Totoro to Ponyo, the team at Studio Ghibli helped pave the way for anime's current domination. There is an anime out there for every audience, and it turns out Leonardo DeCaprio made it his mission to turn Martin Scorsese into a fan.

Recently, DiCaprio shared this confession with fans as he did an in-depth chat with Scorsese in light of The Killer of the Flower Moon's award sprint. It was there DiCaprio touched on the various films he did with the director. The pair spoke about their inspirations, and DiCaprio revealed he introduced Scorsese to Studio Ghibli movies like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke.

Of course, this celebrity confession has netizens buzzing online. DiCaprio is a decorated actor amongst Hollywood's A-listers, and there is hardly a need to introduce Scorsese. The award-winning filmmaker has been in the business for ages, so netizens love the idea of the pair binging films by Hayao Miyazaki. After all, the Studio Ghibli co-founder is a legend in his own right, and this trio could do incredible things together.

If you happen to be a super-fan of DiCaprio, his confession about Studio Ghibli should not be a surprising one. Last year, the actor revealed one of his favorite movies of all-time is Princess Mononoke. DiCaprio has also shown love to other anime features such as Akira. Speaking with MTV years ago, the actor had nothing but praise for the film and one of its now-scrapped plans for a live-action adaptation.

"I'm a big fan of Japanese anime," DiCaprio said. "I know there's a lot of loyal fans out there of the project and die-hard fans, so we're going to try to do the best job we possibly can, and we're not going to make the movie until the script is in the right shape."

Obviously, DiCaprio knows his stuff, and he helped bring Scorsese up to speed on the fandom. So if you see the pair at a theater screening of The Boy and the Heron, don't be shocked.

What do you make of this A-list confession? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!