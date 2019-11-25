Lil Nas X Addresses His AMA Outfit’s Big JoJo Vibes

Yesterday, some of the biggest names in music gathered together to celebrate the highs and lows of 2019. With the end of a decade in sight, the American Music Awards honored the best songs of the 2010s, and Lil Nas X couldn’t avoid a mention. His single “Old Town Road” became a phenomenon this year, but the country trap track didn’t steal all the limelight last night.

No, Lil Nas X made sure of that. When the artist showed up to the AMAs wearing a printed neon green suit, anime fans had to do a double take because all they could see was a JoJo, and Lil Nas X is responding to those comparison.

please stop saying i look like a jojo character https://t.co/Jz9S1m84zB — nope (@LilNasX) November 25, 2019

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared an article showing off his outfit. It was there he wrote, “Please stop saying I look like a JoJo character.“

In a follow up, the rapper admit fans were quick on their memes as he praised one piece of fan art. It does not look like Lil Nas X was too hurt by the comparison and fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure mean it as a compliment. The once-niche title has became a mainstream hit with the fandom, and they all love how the JoJo crew dress.

As you can see above, Lil Nas X is definitely channeling the aesthetic which artist Hirohiko Araki is famous for. The singer’s oversized cropped jacket is the best kind of extra. The outfit’s overall color would thrill Giorno Giovanni, and Lil Nas X took things an extra step with his tiger-print shirt. All in all, this is an outfit any JoJo would be proud to wear, and you can see just some of the Internet’s reactions to the look below!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.

Looks like a jojo pic.twitter.com/gwHPHhEiYj — Joseph Kerr (@jeb94265170) November 25, 2019

Does lil nas X have drip or am I watching too much jojo https://t.co/Y8Q5FUhNK7 — rat (@spaghettiosss) November 25, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was JoJo @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/pu78ilpw0c — Luís (@serraoo2) November 25, 2019

Yo @LilNasX you look really fit for jojo pic.twitter.com/reil6eizPh — leon (@YoungSandwichz) November 25, 2019

Lil Nas X look like he got the most flamboyant ass Jojo stand ever https://t.co/4fKCoFBO6s — JUvember 🍂 (@OPBJuJu) November 25, 2019

