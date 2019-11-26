Lil Nas X Embraces New JoJo Status with Fan Art

When it comes to anime and hip hop, there is only love between the two worlds. Time and again, artists have penned verses nodding to hit series like Dragon Ball, and hip hop culture has hugely influenced several anime series to date. Lil Nas X might not be dedicated to any one anime, but the “Old Town Road” star did put a certain fandom under his spell this week.

Over the weekend, Lil Nas X got netizens buzzing with his bold outfit at the American Music Awards. The neon green suit had all the makings of an avant-garde piece, and there was no doubt artist Hirohiko Araki would approve. In fact, the creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has penned such outfits before, and one fan decided to turn Lil Nas X into a character Araki would be proud of.

Taking to Twitter, the artist shared a piece of artwork which user aerialphobia did on Instagram.

wow y’all mad quick & talented pic.twitter.com/1mExDypbxx — nope (@LilNasX) November 25, 2019

“Wow y’all mad quick & talented,” Lil Nas X captioned the image.

As you can see above, the artwork shows the artist drawn in the style of JoJo. With a dramatic pose captured for fans, this take on Lil Nas X highlights his cropped suite jacket and gloved hands. The outfit’s dangling earring only makes the outfit work even better, and fans cannot help but wonder how this character would fare in an actual JoJo anime.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.