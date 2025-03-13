Live-Action Anime Adaptation Canceled In Surprising Statement

Live-action anime adaptations are becoming big moneymakers in the entertainment world. In recent memory, Japan has seen live-action films of Trillion Game and Under Ninja hit the top of the charts while North America has been making waves with series like Netflix’s One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender. While now seems like the perfect time to strike while the iron is hot, a big production that would add to the live-action anime roster has been canceled as the studio responsible has released a surprising new statement.

Real Account’s live-action anime adaptation was announced in 2018, but has been quite quiet when it comes to Ataru Kashiwagi’s tale. The original manga was one that focused on a death game that would claim far more lives than Squid Game or Alice in Borderland could dream of. In a surprise statement from Weekly Shonen Jump itself, the manga publisher confirmed that the live-action adaptation had been canceled due to ‘various circumstances.” Here is Shueisha’s official statement,

“Regarding the live-action film “Real Account,” which was announced in 2018,

we would like to inform you that production has been canceled due to various circumstances. We sincerely apologize to all fans for keeping them waiting for such a long time without any updates. We would like to offer our sincere apologies to everyone who was looking forward to the release of this film.”

What is Real Account?

If this is your first time hearing of Real Account, here’s how Kodansha has described the series that is currently available to read digitally, “Like many of his peers, Ataru Kashiwagi has found himself addicted to the newest social networking service, Real Account. But one day, Ataru and almost 10,000 other people, get sucked into the Real Account Zone, where they have become players in a series of deadly games. The basic rules of these games are simple—if you lose all your followers, you die in real life, and if you die, all of your followers die with you. As these depraved games decimate the players around him, Ataru must use quick thinking and his knowledge of Real Account to win each round and return to the real world. But when true friendship determines whether he lives or dies, can Ataru really survive when the only people he can count on are his Internet friends?”

