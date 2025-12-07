Long-Running Shonen Jump Series to Return With Surprise Extra Chapter After Finale

One long-running Shonen Jump series is making its return with a special epilogue chapter after the manga has come to an end. There have been a lot of grand finales within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine through 2025 alone, but not many of these projects were able to reach their natural conclusion. It’s been a different case for Shueisha’s Jump+ app, however, as while many of its projects have come to an end this year, these stories have been able to reach their own endings as their creator intended. This includes a major romantic comedy that has big plans for its own epilogue.

Yu Hashimoto’s 2.5 Dimensional Seduction announced to fans earlier this Fall that it was officially kicking off its final arc, and a few weeks ago further confirmed that it was going to come to an end officially with Chapter 200 of the series. With the final chapter releasing with Jump+ this past weekend, the long running series officially did come to its end with a confirmed romance. But it was also surprisingly revealed that there’s actually one more surprise chapter coming to serve as an epilogue to it all.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction to Continue After Final Chapter

Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Although 2.5 Dimensional Seduction previously announced that the manga series would be coming to an end with Chapter 200, fans were treated to a rather special surprise. The final arc kicked off with Mikari Tachibana suddenly going missing, and fans saw Masamune Okumura grapple with his potential feelings for her. The childhood friends have been together for quite a long time, but Okumura had been pushing her away because he thought he only had feelings for 2D girls. It turned out that he had a lot of trauma that he still needed to work through over the years.

As Okumura broke through his own mental blocks, he realized that he indeed loved Mikari just as much as she loved him. The two of them tearfully reunite in the final chapter, and declare their love for one another. But as the final pages of the chapter begin to send all of the characters into the future, it’s soon revealed that there are actually plans in place for the surprise release of “Chapter 200+1” that will serve as an official epilogue set a couple of years after Okumura and Mikari’s tearful confession.

What to Know for 2.5 Dimensional Seduction’s Extra Chapter

Courtesy of Shueisha

2.5 Dimensional Seduction will be continuing with the special “Chapter 200+1,” and it’s teased as being a special side story set after the final chapter. Revealing that it’s going to take place two years after the ending, it also drops some key questions about what’s coming soon like “Did the manga club meet its end?,” “The phantom college club no one can enter,” and “What is Mikarin doing at this university?” What is clear is that there’s still just abit more story to tell after its happy ending, and that’s going to be good for fans.

Too many Shonen Jump series are forced to end before the creator can even tell their story, so it’s always great to see a manga that was able to wrap up in the way that the creator intended. Even more so to see that creator actually want to come back and add even more after that finale too, so we’ll just have to see how it all works out for this one.

